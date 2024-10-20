“Batteries are the future; they are the core missing piece in the energy transition puzzle”

The technology to effect a 100% transition to renewables doesn’t exist; it is being developed as we move forward and it will be expensive. It’s like learning how to make steel without carbon emissions or cement without coal – difficult but necessary.

SK: In Pakistan, what is the scope for investment that encourages the transition to renewable energy systems?

MHK: A large number of the coal-based power plants established in Pakistan between 2013 and 2017 were funded by Chinese businesses. A lot of resources globally are being aligned to invest in renewable energy technology projects. Although Pakistan may not be a big emitter, there are innumerable business opportunities to become meaningful contributors towards this energy transition. The green economy is huge. This investment can be divided into adaptation and mitigation. Energy falls under mitigation, as you are offsetting carbon. Adaptation involves reaching out to farmers and informing them about the imminent changes in crop cycles, building flood protection, constructing resilient housing and protecting the mangroves.

SK: What part does Reon play in Pakistan’s overall energy landscape?

MHK: Since the power grid is so unreliable, local industries use generators that are not environmentally friendly. To offset this, we offer services whereby customers pay for technology and expertise in turnkey projects. Through energy financing, we provide energy as a service, based on long-term contracts. We also have an energy management platform developed in-house by our product team in Riyadh.

SK: What is Reon’s custom energy management platform?

MHK: Spark started as a basic monitoring tool of our integrated energy systems, but now it provides real-time optimisation using machine learning and AI. It helps customers manage complex energy sources like generators, solar, batteries and wind, optimising their energy mix to reduce costs. It has the ability to troubleshoot and sound an alert if a system is not operating smoothly and generate live recommendations. If demand is expected to be a certain amount in the next hour, it might suggest switching off an engine that is not needed, thereby increasing the efficiency of the other engines. It calculates the amount of solar power available and adjusts the power from other engines accordingly. It is a beautiful piece of technology and we are very proud of it. It is not just being used in Pakistan; we are also exporting it.

SK: What sets Reon apart from other energy companies in Pakistan?

MHK: We are more holistic in our approach. We are obsessive problem solvers. Five years ago, we introduced industrial-scale lithium batteries in Pakistan – the same type of batteries used in mobile phones, specifically lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, which are incredibly stable and useful. Batteries are the future; they are the core missing piece in the energy transition puzzle.