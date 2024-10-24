A Dangerous Crisis in Climate Governance

The complexity of managing climate change in Pakistan has increased after the passage of the 18th Amendment.

The remit of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCC&EC) is limited to signing and ratifying international treaties and agreements. It takes no responsibility for the implementation of policies that it makes and holds the sub-national governments responsible for the execution. The sub-national governments, on the other hand, plead inability to implement policies, citing finance, capacity and lack of access to technology as key impediments in the way of implementation. This dichotomy creates a disconnect that is pushing Pakistan to the edge of a precipice. The climate is, and should be, recognised as a national crisis threatening the economy and undermining social indicators. The issue can only be addressed through institutional mechanisms that are transparent, accountable and inclusive.

The Climate Act 2017 provides for setting up a Climate Authority (CA) to address issues of coordination, capacity and resource mobilisation. The CA was not operationalised for seven years and the process has only recently been activated by an order of the Supreme Court.

One of the reasons for the delay in operationalising the CA is the pushback from the MoCC&EC which sees the CA as a parallel power structure that may reduce the role and relevance of the ministry. This conclusion is based on a flawed assumption. With the right choice of chairman and members, the CA can become the technical arm of the ministry, enhancing its profile and expanding its outreach to be more effective at national and international levels. A strong CA will add complementarity to the functions of MoCC&EC through synergistic actions and harmonised outcomes. Working in tandem and moving away from siloed positions is essential to getting work done. The current policy paralysis can be overcome if there is a desire to take action and engage in political forward-thinking.

At present, there is an abundance of policies and a dearth of implementation. In recent years, the pace of climate change has accelerated from a slow-onset event to a palpable threat. The mismatch between promises and action-specific initiatives is widening the trust deficit gap between the people and the government. With high inflation, hunger, thirst and an inability to make ends meet, the public mood is fast souring and the large youth cohort in the country is becoming restless and agitated. This is a governance crisis in the making and climate change is going to act as a threat multiplier, enhancing risks and setting the stage for strife and conflict. It is time to move beyond rhetorical statements to measurable investments for change.