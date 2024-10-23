Pakistan’s Canal Emergency

Saving my farm involved building an embankment through a crawler excavator for one million rupees and then starting a de-watering operation in the acacia forests of our neighbouring farmers.

The operation continued for two weeks and miraculously, the farm was saved – although at huge expense. The loss of fodder and the need to start all over again had a financial impact to the tune of millions of rupees – it took dairy farming two years to recover. Sindhi farmers in Khairpur on the left bank and Dadu on the right bank were not so lucky – they were decimated. The devastation on the right bank was so complete that the price of fertiliser tumbled because the rice crop, spread over hundreds of thousands of acres, had submerged; fertiliser stocks had to be dumped in the market at throwaway prices.

Climate change induced rains decimate farm infrastructure

Climate change is not a future threat; it is here and present before our eyes. The excessive heat this year has had severe implications for the early rice and cotton crops. In fact, 50% of the yield of the cotton crop was affected in Sindh and Punjab, and this may well affect the national economic growth figures as cotton has backwards and forward linkages with the economy. Similarly, mango farmers are increasingly experiencing the absence of south-western winds in late March, resulting in severe hopper attacks on the mango crop, necessitating excessive pesticide applications which impacts the farmer’s bottom line as well as the quality of the fruit.

The fact of the matter is that the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, which stood at 280 parts per million (ppm) at the start of the Industrial Revolution, now stands at 421 ppm. Despite pledges made by the international community, the rate of global warming continues to rise, with severe implications for the planet’s ecosystem and much of the consequences falling on the world’s poor. For example, Justin Rowlatt, the Climate Editor for BBC News, has been quoted as saying that Somalia has emitted roughly as much CO2 into the atmosphere since 1950 as the US does every three days. Yet, it is the poor of Somalia who continue to suffer due to debilitating droughts and extreme rains – which act as a ‘multiplier of conflict’ over the resources of an impoverished East Africa.