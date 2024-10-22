Saving Karachi’s Oxygen Islands

Understanding the nexus between the perceived and the real is important in the understanding of our own life, personal existence, presence and future on this Earth.

Accepting any stimuli or information received without questioning and analytical thought leads to misperception and a belief in a reality that may not be correct. Today’s assault of fake, moulded or selected news is on an epidemic scale. Additionally, our addiction to the rush of dopamine through social media is changing the way we accept information and is reflected in the way facts are presented. The format of images shown, the words that are written and spoken, and the auditory tones and sounds broadcast are all designed to move us.

The philosophy of perceptions has been discussed since humans have had sentient abilities, and the skills learnt have been used to influence human thought. The tools available today are training us to receive vast volumes of information, see it fast, and perceive it on an epidermal-sensationalist level. But, unfortunately, without any requirement of deep understanding. That incredible resource, the Internet, has profound information; we just need to selectively seek it from multiple, responsible sites and think about it. We know about the need to replant our mangroves. We witness them being planted. We are rightfully happy when we see wonderful, valid statements in the media claiming that mangroves are being planted, the carbon credit business is successful, and the environment is benefiting. These facts are correct. But questions need to be asked, and information needs to be analysed and thought about.

I would like to elaborate on the previous statement. Mangroves for carbon credits are being planted substantially and successfully in what I call the Eastern Delta. This is in the estuaries east of the Port Qasim channel.

The carbon credit business is in full momentum around Keti Bandar and Shah Bandar, and it is generating profit. If these mangrove plantations are monitored, nurtured and protected and if the dying saplings are not replanted, only approximately 30% will grow into a community of trees – into mangrove forests. This will take a few decades. The environment will benefit substantially, but only when these forests grow and mature. Funds will be required to pay for manpower, technical skills, fuel for boats, and the costs of independent monitoring organisations to oversee this critical activity. These funds and organisations are as yet to be identified and allocated. They are not part of a long-term financial plan. The success of mangrove replantation depends on the growth of these saplings into a forest, and not just on the plantation drive and the ledger of accounts recording the number of seedlings put into the ground.

We see posts about the effort and push towards planting mangroves. This has become a popular and valuable CSR activity. This is a good thing. The taglines of photographs of happy faces of known good people proclaim with pride their role played in helping to mitigate climate change. The smiling faces are sometimes looking at planted seedlings within circular planting beds, surrounded by lush green lawns. Terrestrial sweet water gardens are planted with intertidal plant life that needs salt water.

Cut trees being transported, Bundal Island in 2019

There are other photographs of colourfully dressed local women smiling and squatting on a non-saline riverine clay surface that is parched and cracked due to a lack of water. The image shows them placing plastic-covered tubes of soil with mangrove seedlings, with the plastic wrapper still intact around it, and planting in the ground. These images are intended as a reference to project delivery – a give-back to the environment and responsibility towards the community. The intent may be laudable. However, we are all witnesses to the evidence of a lack of inquiry into what the reality of environmental needs is for the task at hand versus the desired perceptions of what the act of planting has achieved.

I would like to think this is a misinformed act, and it is most certainly misperceived by many as positive. The resources for information are available. The right questions just need to be asked. Curiosity, research, learning, skill and training need to be valued and sought.

This methodology is much needed. Especially for governmental and nongovernmental institutions, large corporations, and businesses. Planting mangroves is important. But without a willingness to understand the requirements of an obligate halophyte – the mangrove – and the ecosystem it will grow in, this effort can only be seen as greenwashing and the ticking of boxes on corporate forms. Mangroves are intertidal plants; they need the twice-daily ebb and flow of saltwater tides to live, grow and thrive.