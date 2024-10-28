Accept and Adapt

Climate change cannot be fought. We need to accept it as our new reality and collectively make the adaptations required to survive, argues Shaista Ayesha.

We cannot fight or defeat climate change. Instead of resisting this change, we must adapt our practices to fit within the new framework that nature is establishing. We need to reduce and redact our scale of damage and reduce our contribution to the tug-of-war between nature and humanity. We can’t have it all. We have to accept that things will not return to the way they were and prepare for this reality, rather than naively assume that someone or something will turn the clock back.

This is the new normal. This new normal is not a global issue; it is hitting home here in Pakistan. We have heard the statistics and although they may feel abstract, the reality they represent is undeniable. The impacts are real and it is no longer about whether climate change will affect Pakistan, but how severely and how quickly it will, and what we are going to do about it. One of the most pressing issues is the change in weather patterns that has led to an increased frequency and intensity of extreme weather events. The 2022 floods affected approximately 15% of the population and had a devastating impact on livelihoods and infrastructure. Pakistan’s average annual temperature has risen by about 0.5°C since the sixties and is projected to increase further, with warming rates significantly exceeding the global average and a potential rise of 1.3°C to 4.9°C by the 2090s.

In my opinion, as an impact practitioner for the last decade, slowing down the process of climate change hinges on four critical elements. Individual and community responsibility, consistent commitment without resorting to quick fixes. Comprehensive policies that offer sustainable alternatives rather than just prohibitions. Emphasising R&D and innovation.

Individual and Community Responsibility

I find it preposterous when people say, “What will my one individual action achieve? Pakistan is at the receiving end; we don’t even contribute significantly to global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions – our contribution is not even five percent.” Although I agree with the latter part of the statement, nothing could be further from the truth when it comes to the importance of individual action. Individual actions collectively have the power to drive significant change. This is why the critical first step is to enhance public awareness about climate change. Studies indicate that although many citizens recognise the importance of addressing climate change, there is a gap in understanding its implications and the action required to mitigate its effects. Community action is as crucial, and engaging local communities in climate adaptation strategies is key. Localised approaches that take into account the vulnerabilities of different regions are more effective. Additionally, fostering community-based initiatives can empower individuals to take ownership of adaptation efforts, leading to more sustainable outcomes.

Consistent Commitment Beyond Quick Fixes

Addressing climate change requires more than quick fixes. Short-term solutions may address immediate issues, but they don’t work well in the long run. We need to move away from this patchwork approach and employ practices at an individual and community level and policies at an institutional and systemic level. The 2022 floods were one of the most devastating events in Pakistan’s climate history and long-term solutions lie in sustained investment in climate-resilient infrastructure, sustainable agricultural practices and community-based adaptation programmes. Consistent commitment is not just about addressing the symptoms of climate change; it is about aligning our actions with nature’s rhythms. By embracing indigenous practices developed through an in-depth understanding of the relationship between man, land and climate, we can find ways to thrive within the natural cycles that are reasserting themselves. These practices, which are less resource-intensive, offer valuable lessons in sustainability. My advice to organisations is to choose one area of focus and build on it. Select the SDG that is aligned with your strategic objectives and then support its target areas consistently. As we reach economies of scale, costs will decrease, and we will foster greater community buy-in.

From Bans to Alternatives

It is easy to say, “Let’s ban plastic.” But this is so myopic a view. The plastics industry is deeply woven into the fabric of the global economy; from packaging to medical supplies, plastics play a critical role in many sectors. Banning plastics without considering the economic impact would not only kill an industry; it would disrupt countless supply chains, leading to job losses and economic instability. In Pakistan, the government’s decision to ban plastic bags in several provinces is a positive step, but to be successful, the policy has to be accompanied by the promotion of sustainable alternatives, such as biodegradable bags or reusable cloth bags. The government has made some progress, but more needs to be done to ensure that alternatives are available and economically viable, especially for small businesses and low-income households. Policies should incentivise businesses to develop and adopt eco-friendly packaging solutions and educate consumers about the environmental benefits of switching to sustainable products. We don’t need mindless bans. We need healthy switches. If we are not thinking about the consequences for the people who are affected by a ban or an innovation, what exactly are we doing?

R&D and Innovation

I can say with much conviction that the young people of this country are brimming with innovative ideas, particularly those who live in the remoter areas and who face challenges firsthand. Creating platforms where they can bring their ideas to life is crucial. The lack of R&D in Pakistan is preposterous. How can we solve our current problems without the requisite facilities to test our hypotheses? How can we create more problem solvers and changemakers without giving them access to spaces to create, test and question? Governments must invest in educational and research infrastructure, ensuring that young innovators have access to the tools they need. The private sector can play a pivotal role by funding R&D initiatives and offering mentorship programmes that connect young minds with industry experts. Academics should focus on fostering a culture of inquiry and experimentation. Finally, civil society organisations can bridge the gap by advocating for these initiatives and creating networks that connect innovators across regions.

To reach their full potential, these initiatives require ongoing support and investment, including both domestic resources and international support, especially from the developed countries that have historically contributed to global warming. Building partnerships for technology transfer and capacity development can boost Pakistan’s capacity to implement effective climate strategies. Additionally, incorporating climate change considerations into national budgeting processes is crucial to ensuring that sufficient resources are dedicated to adaptation and mitigation efforts. Banks need to develop financial products tailored to different income groups to support climate-friendly infrastructure and production practices.

I think we are taking the wrong approach here. We keep saying that we need to ‘fight’ climate change. The fact is that we cannot resist climate change. It is going to happen because nature is designed to come back to its natural state. Our task is not to fight against it but to work with nature, evolving our processes to align with the framework she has provided.

In Pakistan, the stakes could not be higher. We are at a crossroads. The choices we make today will determine whether we continue on the path of destruction or whether we rise to meet this challenge. This is not about mitigating damage; it is about rewriting our future.

Shaista Ayesha is CEO and Director, SEED Ventures and Partner, Spectreco. shaista@seedventures.org