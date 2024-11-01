Climate Change Is Personal to Me and My Generation

A young environmental science student's urgent call to action on climate change, demanding change for a sustainable future

As a 19-year-old student pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in environmental science and business management, I am regularly confronted with the realities of climate change. It’s more than just something we study; it’s a problem that will shape our generation. The prospect of inheriting a planet in chaos is both frightening and inspiring. We are at a critical juncture where our decisions will shape the world for millennia to come.

I frequently question what it means to be young in a world where the climate is changing faster than we can adapt. Living with a sense of urgency is critical since the window for avoiding irreversible damage is closing. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), to limit global warming to 1.5°C, global net CO2 emissions must be reduced by 45% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050 (IPCC, 2018). These figures are more than statistics; they symbolise the limited possibilities open to us.

The sheer size of the problem is daunting. It is disappointing to see folks in positions of authority do nothing in the face of overwhelming scientific data.