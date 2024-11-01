Climate Change Is Personal to Me and My Generation
As a 19-year-old student pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in environmental science and business management, I am regularly confronted with the realities of climate change. It’s more than just something we study; it’s a problem that will shape our generation. The prospect of inheriting a planet in chaos is both frightening and inspiring. We are at a critical juncture where our decisions will shape the world for millennia to come.
I frequently question what it means to be young in a world where the climate is changing faster than we can adapt. Living with a sense of urgency is critical since the window for avoiding irreversible damage is closing. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), to limit global warming to 1.5°C, global net CO2 emissions must be reduced by 45% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050 (IPCC, 2018). These figures are more than statistics; they symbolise the limited possibilities open to us.
The sheer size of the problem is daunting. It is disappointing to see folks in positions of authority do nothing in the face of overwhelming scientific data.
Meaningful action has been slow, and the repercussions will disproportionately affect us.
The effects of climate change are already evident. The previous decade was the hottest on record, and 2023 continued that trend with deadly heat waves, wildfires and floods (NOAA, 2023). Climate change is expected to cause 250,000 fatalities each year between 2030 and 2050, due to hunger, malaria, diarrhoea and heat stress (WHO, 2018). This is the world we will inherit – a society in which climate change exacerbates socio-economic disparities, displaces millions and strains our resources to their limits. I can’t help but be overwhelmed with concern for the world we are inheriting.
Climate change is transforming ecosystems and the prospect of living in a world without clean water, breathable air, and predictable weather patterns is alarming. This concern about the future inspires my determination to be a part of the answer. We cannot afford to be passive bystanders; we must actively construct a future in which we can thrive rather than simply endure.
Despite this daunting reality, there is a ray of hope. The shift to net zero emissions is more than a goal; it is a requirement.
Businesses are starting to recognise this, with many setting goals to cut their carbon footprints. Net-zero entails cutting greenhouse gas emissions as much as possible and offsetting the remainder through carbon capture or offset programmes (Rockström et al., 2017). But we need to go even further. Carbon-negative solutions, which go beyond net-zero by removing more Co2 from the atmosphere than is emitted, are crucial for undoing some of the damage (Fuss et al. 2018). This is where I view our duty as young people: we must serve as agents of change.
It is up to us to demand responsibility, advocate for policies that address the underlying causes of climate change and develop solutions that will lead to a more sustainable future. This is about more than just rescuing the earth; it’s about creating a future in which we can prosper and our children can grow up in a world that isn’t on the verge of calamity.
Climate change is personal to me and my generation. It is about the kind of world we want to live in and the legacy we hope to leave behind.
We are fighting not only for the environment but also for our future and the right to a liveable Earth. This is our opportunity to speak up, make our voices known, and demand the change that is so sorely needed.
Lailamah Giselle Khan is completing her undergraduate degree in Environmental Science with Business Management at Queen Mary University of London. lailamahkhan2017@gmail.com
