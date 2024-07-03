Venturing Into Uncharted Waters

Exclusive: Shark Tank comes to Pakistan.

In the throes of an economic crisis characterised by volatile currency rates, skyrocketing inflation and backbreaking external debt, Pakistan’s start-up ecosystem can use all the help it gets. Out of 240 million Pakistanis, two-thirds are under 30, positing our country as having one of the largest youth populations on planet Earth. According to a 2019 UNDP report, 23% of Pakistan’s young people wanted to start their own business. Five years on, I would venture the number has likely risen. Today, Pakistan’s start-up ecosystem is experiencing rapid expansion across diverse sectors such as e-commerce, fintech, health tech, agritech, and edtech.

Despite this, distinctive challenges remain – hindering start-ups in Pakistan relative to other countries. The scarcity of venture capital funding, increased costs of hiring and maintaining employees, the reluctance of international investors, and a decline in consumer spending have all impacted start-ups, making it difficult to secure resources. Mix in the oligopolistic market structure and we have ourselves a muddy mire entrenched at the heart of Pakistan’s start-up ecosystem.

Against this backdrop, Grenlit Studios has acquired the rights to the renowned reality TV franchise – Shark Tank. According to founders Usman Malik, Rizwan Siddiqui and Tariq Qazi, the launch of Shark Tank in Pakistan may well help dredge a way out.

Shark Tank debuted in the US in 2009 and is based on the Japanese series Dragon’s Den. As one of the most (if not the most) internationally acclaimed business-themed series, Shark Tank’s format invites aspiring and established entrepreneurs to pitch innovative business ideas to a panel of six established investors (sharks), who deliberate on whether to invest in the venture, determining the valuation and terms if they choose to proceed. Shark Tank’s entrepreneurial format has received extensive success around the globe, with adaptations in countries like Australia, Bangladesh, India and the UK.

This success has been largely attributed to the positive influence the show has had on the start-up scenes of countries like Bangladesh and India. A notable accomplishment has been the democratisation of finance, attributed to the show’s structure. The initiative has equalised opportunities by providing business owners from diverse locations and backgrounds with a platform to present their concepts and receive funding determined on merit rather than connections. An appreciable surge in start-up applications resulted from Shark Tank India’s national entrepreneurship frenzy. Hence, by questioning traditional notions of entrepreneurship and facilitating a culture of risk-taking, the show provides an opportunity for business success.

The question is: can Shark Tank have similar outcomes in a country like Pakistan? As believed by the founders of Grenlit Studios, the answer is a steadfast yes. In line with Grenlit Studios’ motto ‘create to inspire’, the show’s ambitions are not confined to improving Pakistan’s start-up ecosystem.