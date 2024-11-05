Urdu ka Janazah

Unlike English, which is not everyone’s domain in this Urdu-dominated environment, Urdu is treated as a ghar ki londi by all and sundry, thus becoming the ultimate victim of their footloose and fancy-free expressions.

The older folks of the industry now feel Urdu copywriting has been reduced to a kind of trampoline set up in the centre of a playground where everyone is welcome to jump to the highest point possible, just for the fun of it or for just athletic catharsis. The choice is yours!

Starting from the usage of colloquial terms, unnecessarily mingling English with Urdu phrases, and resorting to street jargon, it is always party time for the emerging crop of copywriters, who have been granted the literary ‘license to kill’, not only the copy itself but also the long-cherished linguistic principles and parameters once religiously maintained by old school creative writers.

If you are one of those unlucky souls associated with an ad agency as a proofreader, your head will start to spin with copy littered with phrases such as ‘Akkad bakkad bambay bo, qeemat iski puray so,’ ‘Pura Pakistan raha hai ghol, falana ispaghol’, ‘Macho bolay tu bara burger,’ ‘Why not, meri jaan,’ or ‘Miqdar mukammal mayar main A-one, falana eendhan tan-tana-tan.’

Mind you, since the client has happily approved the copy with a big thumbs-up, you are left with no option but to either give it 10 out of 10 or tender your resignation.

No matter the linguistic standards, bravo if your copy hits the mark with the client relishing the prospect of commercial success even at the expense of murdering the language. Clients mostly come from O’ and A’ level backgrounds and are usually one of those down-to-earth individuals with no pretensions about their Urdu language proficiency. Even more interestingly, they often take pride in their poor Urdu skills, yet they become the approving authority in deciding the fate of your copy. That’s how the cookie crumbles in the world of advertising.