Is Pakistan Ready for the ESG Business Championships?

In Pakistan, the private sector’s ESG journey is at a very early stage, particularly among local companies.

The textile sector was one of the earliest adopters to implement ESG public disclosures to meet the conditions set by their customers, mostly from Europe and the US. In 2015, Artistic Milliners, in collaboration with Gap Inc., was the first Pakistani company to embark on the Personal Advancement and Career Enhancement (PACE) life skills training programme, which educates women on subjects such as communication, problem-solving and legal and financial literacy. According to the company’s website, Artistic Milliners is the first fair trade-certified factory in Pakistan.

Interloop, one of the largest global suppliers of hosiery, began to publicly disclose its ESG performance in 2018. In 2021, 26 Pakistani companies pledged to reduce their emissions and signed up for ‘The Business Ambition for 1.5°C’ campaign ahead of COP26. The majority of signatories are among the leading textile manufacturers in Pakistan. ‘The Business Ambition for 1.5oC’ campaign was launched in the lead-up to the 2019 Climate Action Summit to encourage companies to set science-based targets aligned with 1.5°C. According to the evaluation report published in March 2024 by Science Based Targets initiative, the campaign succeeded in encouraging science-based target setting, with the majority (84%) of participants doing so.

In June 2024, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) issued voluntary ESG disclosure guidelines for publicly listed companies. The guidelines aim to promote the implementation of responsible business practices and transparency among listed companies. This first attempt by the SECP to provide listed companies with a directional framework for ESG reporting is a step in the right direction. Earlier, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) also unveiled the PSX Primer on ESG reporting guidelines. The publication of reporting guidelines from financial regulators such as the SECP and PSX is proof in itself that there is a viable business case for ESGs in Pakistan.

The World Bank’s ‘Global Risk Profiling Report’, released earlier this year, provides an insightful perspective on the global implementation of ESG principles. The index ranked Pakistan at 161 with an overall score of 63. This suggests a dire need for Pakistan to enhance its efforts in aligning with ESG principles and improve its overall risk profile. According to the UN SDGs Index 2024, Pakistan is ranked 137th out of 166 countries, with a score of 57.02 – a decline from 128th position in 2023 and 125th position in 2022. As the fifth most populous country in the world with a mere 0.9% contribution to global carbon emissions, Pakistan is among the worst impacted by the environmental risks associated with climate change. Some private sector companies have already aligned their CSR and/or sustainability agendas with the UN SDGs.

In this respect, Pakistan’s private sector can play an active part simply by aligning its objectives with Pakistan’s NDCs (which are aligned with the SDGs). Through active coordination between the private sector and government agencies, the environmental and social fronts can be achieved.