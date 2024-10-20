A Woman’s Right To Inherit

Tabinda Hussain covers Mobilink Microfinance Bank's latest campaign, 'The Invisible Heirs.'

Since its inception in 2012, Mobilink Microfinance Bank has been at the forefront of financial inclusion, focusing on providing tailored solutions to underserved consumers, especially women, through initiatives such as the Bint-e-Hawwa loan and Pakistan’s first-ever incubation centre for women. In line with this approach, the bank recently launched its ‘Invisible Heirs’ campaign, which focuses on the systemic discrimination women face in Pakistan regarding inheritance.

According to the Demographic and Health Survey, almost 97% of women are denied their right to inheritance in Pakistan. This injustice is prevalent among women of all ages, backgrounds, and educational levels, revealing a systemic failure to protect women’s economic rights. Other research studies have shown that over 70% of all marriages in Pakistan take place among cousins, many of which are entered into with the sole purpose of keeping property within the family.

The campaign aims to empower women by bringing the conversation about their rights into their homes. The campaign also underscores the importance of men actively supporting women’s rights, emphasising that women must be seen and heard on matters of significance.

‘Invisible Heirs’ uses everyday moments to highlight the erasure of women from family life – for example, despite being present at a family occasion, they cannot be seen in the photograph. This is underscored by the tagline, “When it comes to inheritance, women are hidden in plain sight.” Lighting reinforces the message that inheritance is an issue that needs to be brought to light.

Sara Kayani, Head of Marketing and Communications, Mobilink Microfinance Bank, says the bank wanted this campaign to go beyond a CSR activity and make a tangible impact. This was achieved by incorporating an inheritance calculator within Mobilink’s existing Dost App. The app was introduced in 2021 and provides a digital banking platform with a range of financial tools, such as the calculator for inheritance laws. The objective is that by gaining a better understanding of their rights and the complexities of inheritance, women can make informed decisions.

The idea for the campaign was the result of a conversation between Mobilink and Shaheryar Ghayas, Chief Creative Officer, Madnest and RevX (RevX is Mobilink Microfinance Bank’s creative agency), about how women are frequently overlooked when it comes to their inheritance. RevX, along with the Madnest team, then translated the idea into a video narrative.

According to Ghayas, every team member, from the art directors and creatives to the director, photographer, and lighting expert, contributed their unique skills to bring more power to the story. “God is in the detail. Everybody worked on the campaign out of love.”

The campaign is the bank’s largest marketing initiative in recent years and has a strong presence on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn. In a single week, the campaign, according to the Mobilink Microfinance team, garnered three million views on YouTube, four million on TikTok, two million on Facebook and over 2,000 clicks on the app. The bank also partnered with a diverse group of macro and micro-influencers, both men and women, to promote the campaign.

While the campaign primarily aims to increase brand awareness, it tracks key metrics, such as app downloads and clicks on the inheritance calculator button. “The campaign has resonated with our audiences and we have had at least 2,000 clicks on the app from both women and men. We are also seeing a significant increase in new accounts being opened by women via the app,” says Kayani. She adds, “The campaign’s data-driven metrics show that it has made a connection with the target audience. The positive response has motivated us to enhance our app’s performance and user experience to explore additional initiatives that support women’s empowerment.”

Kayani says that a significant challenge was aligning the campaign with the bank’s broader business objectives. Bringing all the departments on board was a challenge as it did not have a direct profit angle. While many banks have focused on women’s financial independence, inheritance is a less explored area, although a crucial financial stream for women. Convincing the team to embrace this initiative and allocate the necessary resources was a challenge.